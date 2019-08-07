  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Feel her loss greatly: Sonia writes to Swaraj's family

    By PTI
    |

    New Delhi, Aug 07: Congress leader Sonia Gandhi on Wednesday described former external affairs minister Sushma Swaraj as a superb orator, great parliamentarian and a lady of "extraordinary gifts".

    In her condolence letter to Swaraj's husband, Swaraj Kaushal, Gandhi said she shared a warm personal relationship with the senior BJP leader after being together as colleagues in the Lok Sabha for many years.

    Feel her loss greatly: Sonia writes to Swarajs family

    "I am shocked and deeply saddened at the sudden passing away of your beloved wife Smt Sushma Swaraj," the Congress parliamentary party leader said. "Sushma Swaraj was a lady of extraordinary gifts, her courage, determination, dedication and ability manifest in every position she held."

    From IIT to LeT: Top quotes by Sushma Swaraj

    "Above all, it was her warm personal qualities that brought a special lustre to her years in public and political life," the United Progressive Alliance chairperson added.

    Swaraj had contested against Gandhi in 1999 from the Ballari Lok Sabha constituency in Karnataka, but lost by over 50,000 votes in the electoral fight that attracted nationwide attention.

    "Sushma ji was a superb orator, a great parliamentarian and had a rare gift for friendship that won her affection and admiration across the political spectrum," Gandhi said. "In our many years together as colleagues in the Lok Sabha, we developed a warm personal relationship and I feel her loss greatly."

    The Congress leader said Swaraj made herself accessible to even the humblest person and established a warm rapport with people from all walks of life.

    With her empathy and compassion, she gave Indian diplomacy a human face as she reached out to help every Indian citizen in distress, Gandhi said. "The same courage and grit that was a hallmark of Sushma-ji's political life, she showed in her personal life as well, as she faced her serious ailments with incredible fortitude," she said.

    Swaraj passed away on Tuesday night in Delhi after suffering a massive cardiac arrest. She was 67.

    The Congress leader said Swaraj left "far too young" as she had so much more to contribute to national life. "That makes her death even more tragic," she said.

    Sushma Swaraj: An epitome of women empowerment and a caring minister

    Expressing grief to her husband and daughter Bansuri, the UPA chairperson termed it a "cruel loss" for them.

    "You must draw solace from the fact that Sushma-ji lived a life of honour, filled with achievement and contributions to the country she loved; respected and admired by all Indians," Gandhi said.

    "And she went as she had lived - active and engaged till the very end.

    More SONIA GANDHI News

    Read more about:

    sonia gandhi sushma swaraj passes away

    Story first published: Wednesday, August 7, 2019, 15:35 [IST]
    Other articles published on Aug 7, 2019
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue