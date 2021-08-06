Remembering Sushma Swaraj on her death anniversary: Facts about Iron Lady of India

Centre renames 2 prominent institutes after Sushma Swaraj on the eve of her birth anniversary

New Delhi, Aug 06: Remembering the youngest ever cabinet minister and known for also being a people's minister in her tenure while handling the berth External Affairs, Sushma Swaraj was one of the most prominent faces of the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) who immensely contributed to party's growth and never shied away from taking challenges.

Sushma Swaraj passed away at the age of 67.

Rich tributes poured in on Friday for former External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj on her second death anniversary, with political leaders remembering her powerful oratory, compassion and rich contribution to India's diplomacy.

As External Affairs Minister in the previous Modi government, Swaraj brought a rare empathy and a human approach in helping out the Indian diaspora in distress with her revolutionary social media outreach.

In her tenure as External Affairs Minister, Swaraj brought a sense of assertiveness in India's diplomacy besides making the diaspora a central focus of the country's foreign policy priorities.

Swaraj was one of the most followed Foreign Ministers on Twitter globally. The powerful orator was an easily-accessible leader who played a key role in the BJP's emergence in the late 1990s.

A number of leaders paid glowing tributes to Swaraj.

Facts about Iron Lady of India:

Swaraj started practice as an advocate in the Supreme Court of India in 1973. Sushma started her career as the student leader in the early 1970s.

Swaraj also got the title of Supermom of India by the Washington Post because she saved hundreds of Indian people stuck in other nations and vice versa.

Swaraj had many firsts to her credit - the youngest cabinet minister in the Haryana government, the first woman chief minister of Delhi and the first woman spokesperson of a national political party in the country.

She was Information and Broadcasting minister in the 13-day Atal Bihari Vajpayee government in 1996 and got the Cabinet portfolio again after he led the BJP to power in 1998.

Long seen as a protege of veteran BJP leader L K Advani, she also was the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha between 2009 and 2014.

Swaraj was elected seven times as a member of Parliament and three times as a member of the legislative assembly.

