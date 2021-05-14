Kerala: Triple lockdown to be imposed in Thiruvananthapuram, Ernakulam, Thrissur and Malappuram

Kerala woman killed in Israel rocket attack was speaking to husband at time of incident

New Delhi, May 14: Triple lockdown will be imposed in Thiruvananthapuram, Ernakulam, Thrissur and Malappuramin the wake of Sunday's surge in COVID-19 infections.

The Kerala government also announced that the total lockdown being enforced in the state from May 8 to May 16 will be extended till May 23 to contain the massive spread of COVID-19.

The decision to extend the lockdown was taken in view of high test positivity rates in districts, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said.

The state is currently under a 9-day complete shutdown as part of its efforts to bring down the daily caseload of infected persons.

What is Triple lockdown?

Triple lockdown is a three-phased COVID-19 containment strategy, aimed at reducing virus transmission in the areas worst affected by covid.

Firstly, No person, or vehicle will be allowed to enter or exit the Corporation limit.

Secondly, lockdown will be put on the clusters (places) from where COVID-19 cases have been reported. These areas contain primary and secondary contacts, and a strict lockdown would prevent the spread of covid.

In the third and crucial stage lockdown will be implemented in the houses of persons diagnosed with COVID-19. Authorities ensure that infected persons and their contacts stayed inside their homes.

During triple lockdown, roads and bylanes leading to the area are shut down using barricades and securities will be placed.

Public transport is not allowed and Private transport is allowed only for essential purposes.

Grocery, vegetable stores and medical shops are allowed to operate, the public are advised to remain at home.

Helpline numbers for doorstep delivery of services will be allowed.

Story first published: Friday, May 14, 2021, 19:06 [IST]