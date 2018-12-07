Home News India Kerala Lottery Result Today: Nirmal NR-98 Today Lottery Results LIVE

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Thiruvananthapuram, Dec 7: The Kerala Lottery today Nirmal NR-98 Today Lottery Results will be declared today. Once declared the results will be available on the official website.

The live results for the Nirmal NR-98 will begin at 3 and the full results will be made available at 4 pm. The draw will be held at the Sree Chithra Home Auditorium using a lottery machine.

The first prize is Rs 60 lakh, while the second is Rs 5 lakh. The third prize is Rs 1 lakh while there is a consolation prize of Rs 8,000.

The fourth and fifth prize is at Rs 5,000 and Rs 1,000 respectively. There is a sixth and seventh prize at Rs 1,000 and Rs 500 respectively. The 8th prize is Rs 100.

On December 23 the Kerala Next Bumper X'Mas New Year Bumper 2019 BR 65 draw will be held. The first prize is Rs 6 crore. The tickets would be in six series- CH, RI, ST, MA, SN, EW, YE, AR. The prize of the ticket is Rs 200.

The prize winners are advised to verify the winning numbers with the Kerala lottery results published in the Kerala government Gazette surrender the winning tickets within 30 days. winning holder get after the deduction of 07 % plus 10% total 40% deduction. The results are available on www.keralalotteryresult.net.