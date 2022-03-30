YouTube
    Kerala boy hits a bike, seconds later bicycle crushed by bus; kid miraculously escapes [Viral video]

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Mar 30: A video of a kid escaping from the jaws of death has gone viral on social media sites. The incident occurred in Kerala, claims the Hyderabad City Police in a clip shared on its official Twitter account.

    Image Courtesy: @hydcitypolice

    In the video, the 9-year-old boy was seen speeding on his bicycle hits a bike, falls down before his cycle was crushed by a bus. All the drama happens in a matter of seconds in Kannur in Kerala.

    The boy had a miraculous escape and the way he survived las left many wondering on the internet.

    The Hyderabad Police are using this video to spread a message on the importance of teaching children about speed and road safety. "Remembering the saying "speed is the source of misery", luck is not always with us. Speed must be increased in your thinking and development and not in the vehicle you drive. O friend! Control the speed, follow the traffic rules, stand as an ideal for others. #EducateYourChildren,"

    The above video is now spreading like wildfire on social media platforms.

    Story first published: Wednesday, March 30, 2022, 13:05 [IST]
    X