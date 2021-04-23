Kejriwal descended to new low, had laughed, yawned at earlier meet: Politics mars PM Modi-CMs meeting

Only a few hours of oxygen left in Delhi hospitals: Kejriwal seeks Centre's help

New Delhi, Apr 23: In the wake COVID-19 cases across India, hospitals treating the virus-infected patients have raised alarm over the shortage of oxygen. With all the chaos in the front, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday held a meeting with Chief Ministers of 10 states/UTs with the most number of COVID-19 cases.

During the meeting, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal raised the issue of the oxygen crisis in hospitals in the national capital and underlined the need for having a national plan to deal with the situation. However, sources in the Central government alleged that "Kejriwal used the entire PM-CM meet platform for playing politics".

They accused the Delhi Chief Minister of "descending to a new low" as the interaction between the PM and CMs was meant to be "private" and not televised.

It was also recalled that Kejriwal had at an earlier meeting laughed and yawned.

"Kejriwal has descended to a new low. For the first time, the private conversation of PM's meeting with CM was televised. His entire speech was not meant for any solution but for playing politics and evade responsibility," sources said a news agency.

But, Kejriwal's plan took a detour as the the Prime Minister was instantly informed of the development.

Row over Arvind Kejriwal’s televised appeal during meeting with PM

During the meeting, the Prime Minister objected to what transpired and took on Kejriwal, saying, "You have broken a very important protocol. Such private conversations are never televised. This is not acceptable behaviour."

While highlighting the oxygen crisis in hospitals in the national capital, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal told the PM, "Please sir, we need your guidance."

"There's a huge shortage of oxygen in Delhi. Will people of Delhi not get oxygen if there is no oxygen-producing plant here? Please suggest whom should I speak to in the Central government when an oxygen tanker destined for Delhi is stopped in another state," asked the CM.

Union home minister Amit Shah, NITI Aayog health member VK Paul, union ministers Piyush Goyal and Harsh Vardhan, chief ministers Arvind Kejriwal, Uddhav Thackeray, Ashok Gehlot, BS Yediyurappa, Pinarayi Vijayan, Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Vijay Rupani and Bhupesh Baghel were present.

According to the health ministry, Delhi, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Kerala, Karnataka, Chhattisgarh and Punjab are among the states and Union Territories which are contributing to the daily caseload.