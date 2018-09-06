Telangana: KCR announces list of 105 candidates for polls, calls Rahul 'biggest buffoon' in Country

Hyderabad, Sep 6: Telangana is headed for early elections as Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao (KCR) has dissolved the state assembly, nine months before the completion of its term.

Rao, who has been hinting at such a move for weeks, met Governor ESL Narsimhan soon after the cabinet meeting, which lasted for 15 minutes.

Addressing the media, KCR said,''We are announcing a list of 105 candidates today. We have done more than Congress''.

''Development should not stop, that is why we have decided to take this decision. We are not here to just do politics and I salute my MLAs and MPs,'' he said.

Asked whether they are going to contest the elections alone, KCR said,''''We are going to contest election alone but no doubt we are friends with MIM (All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen).''

The caretaker CM also called Congress President Rahul Gandhi as the biggest bafoon in the Country. ''Rahul Gandhi inherited the legacy of Congress Delhi sultanate, he is the legal heir of Congress empire of Delhi. That is the reason I appeal to the people, let us not become slaves to Congress, slaves to Delhi. Telangana ka nirnay Telangana mein hona chahiye.''

He further said that before 2014 many issues were in Telangana and now the issues have been resolved. ''Before 2014 many issues were in Telangana, like bomb blasts, electricity issues, communal violence but now we are free of all this. I am asking Congress leaders to come to ground and fight in the elections and public will give the reply,'' K Chandrashekhar Rao said while addressing media.

The state cabinet, which met under the leadership of chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao at his camp office at Begumpet at around 1.15 pm, passed a one-line resolution seeking dissolution of the assembly.

The Congress has said it will approach the courts and Election Commission against holding of the elections till the time revised list of voters is published.

"We will request the EC not to club the Telangana polls with the elections to four states in December and delay them so that time is available for us to ensure voters' lists are not doctored," senior Congress leader M Shashidhar Reddy had earlier told the media.