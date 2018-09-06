Telangana assembly elections could be held in December

Hyderabad, Sep 6: The Telangana Cabinet on Thursday resolved to dissolve the assembly. At the Cabinet meeting, it was also decided that the state would go in for early elections.

This would mean that the assembly elections would be held in the state in December. K Chandrasekhar Rao made a calculated decision to go in for early elections. The original term of the assembly was to come to an end on May 19 2019.

However for KCR to have polls in December, he had to dissolve the assembly before September 22. KCR went on to dissolve the assembly on September 6 and this is significant since he considers 6 as his lucky number.

Earlier, Governor of Telangana, E S L Narasimhan has asked Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao and his council of ministers to continue as a caretaker government.

KCR met with the governor and informed him about the decision of dissolving the assembly and going for early polls.

At the mega rally held earlier this week, Telangana Chief Minster, K Chandrasekhar Rao dropped sufficient hints that there could be early polls in the state. Rao had said that he was authorised by his party, the Cabinet, MLAs and MPs of the TRS to take a decision on early elections.

