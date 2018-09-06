  • search

Telangana: KCR to remain care-taker CM

    Hyderabad, Sep 6: The Governor of Telangana, E S L Narasimhan has asked Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao and his council of ministers to continue as a caretaker government.

    Earlier, KCR met with the governor and informed him about the decision of dissolving the assembly and going for early polls.

    K Chandrasekhar Rao

    At the Cabinet meeting, it was resolved to dissolve the assembly. With this decision, the polls will be held as early as December 2018.

    Also Read | Telangana: Cabinet recommends dissolution of assembly, calls for early polls

    At the mega rally held earlier this week, Telangana Chief Minster, K Chandrasekhar Rao dropped sufficient hints that there could be early polls in the state. Rao had said that he was authorised by his party, the Cabinet, MLAs and MPs of the TRS to take a decision on early elections.

    The original term of the Telangana assembly ends in May 19 and polls are held along with the Lok Sabha elections.

    Story first published: Thursday, September 6, 2018, 14:11 [IST]
