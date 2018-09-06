Telangana: Cabinet recommends dissolution of assembly, calls for early polls

Hyderabad, Sep 6: The Chief Minister of Telangana, K Chandrasekhar Rao has informed the Governor about the decision to dissolve the state assembly. Rao proceeded to meet with Governor E S L Narasimhan following a Cabinet meeting.

At the Cabinet meeting, it was resolved to dissolve the assembly. With this decision, the polls will be held as early as December 2018.

At the mega rally held earlier this week, Telangana Chief Minster, K Chandrasekhar Rao dropped sufficient hints that there could be early polls in the state. Rao had said that he was authorised by his party, the Cabinet, MLAs and MPs of the TRS to take a decision on early elections.

The original term of the Telangana assembly ends in May 19 and polls are held along with the Lok Sabha elections. KCR has been toying with the idea of early elections and sources say that he had brought up the topic during his meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his recent Delhi visit.

Modi had however said that any such decision would be at his own risk Observers say that KCR appears to have taken a calculated risk. He feels that the mood in the state is currently in favour of his party. He would make his intentions clear at the September 7 meeting.