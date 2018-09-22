Kashmir: Behind the resignation drama of cops,some disgruntled elements and Hizbul’s propaganda wing

Srinagar, Sep 22: It was a depressing Friday in Jammu and Kashmir with the Hizbul Mujahideen killing three policemen after abducting them. The warning bells were on the wall and it was Tuesday that the terrorist outfit had put out a chilling warning for the police personnel of the troubled state.

An operative of the Hizbul Mujahideen had said in a video circulated on Tuesday that all the police personnel especially the special police officers must resign. The terrorist also went on to say that the police officers would killed if they failed to resign within four days.

Barely 70 hours after the video was released, the terrorists went on to abduct the SPOs, following which they were killed.

The incident has sent shock waves across the nation and following this a chain reaction followed on the social media in which some cops tendered their resignations. The policemen who resigned on the social media, identified themselves as Nawaz Lone, Shabir Thokar, Tajallah Hussain, Umar Bashir, Naseer Ahmed, all SPOs and Irshad Baba, a constable.

In a video message, Lone said that he was resigning out of his own will and not due to any compulsion. The resignation letter that he sent to the Baramulla SSP reads, "with due respect and humble submission, I constable Mukthar Line Belt No 1468/B... keeping in view the present scenario and day by day threatening of militant groups, I myself tender resignation from police department."

Mischievous:

Sources in the Union Home Ministry tell OneIndia that this is nothing but a false propaganda by the Hizbul Mujahideen. While terming the death of the police personnel as unfortunate, the source said that the resignations are nothing but false propaganda by mischievous elements.

An Intelligence Bureau official said that this was the handiwork of the Hizbul's propaganda division. They are trying to create an atmosphere of fear and attempting to demoralise the force. The officer also added that this is a larger part of the strategy by the terror group.

The MHA said in a statement that the Jammu and Kashmir police have clarified that media reports about the policemen resigning were untrue. The statement further said that the J&K police are a committed force which is fully geared up to meet security challenges, including those relating to the panchayat and urban body elections.

Further the MHA also said that there are over 30,000 special police officers and their services are renewed from time to time. Some mischievous elements are trying to project that the SPOs whose services were not renewed due to administrative reasons have resigned. Militants are on the backfoot in Jammu and Kashmir, the Home Ministry also added.

Officials said that some of those persons whose services were not renewed have played into the hands of the terror groups. They have used this as an opportunity for their own personal reasons. In the meantime the propaganda machinery of the Hizbul Mujahideen too was quick to pick this up and add to the panic. These issues would be resolved and the killing of the three SPOs will be avenged, the official also added.