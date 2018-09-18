J&K: Wave of Army men being killed by terrorists while on leave continues

Srinagar, Sep 18: It was a tragic Monday in Jammu and Kashmir. A soldier was shot dead by terrorists in South Kashmir, when he had come home to perform the last rites of his son.

Mukhtar Ahmad Malik, a former Ikhwan commander had joined the Territorial Army. His son passed away four days back and he had returned home after a long time.

Terrorists who got wind of his presence entered his home posing as reporters and shot him in the head. The terrorists had entered the house and told the relatives that they were reporters.

They later went into the room where Ahmad was seated along with the rest of the mourners. The terrorists then shot him at point blank range and fled.

This is the fourth time that such an incident is taking place in Kashmir. In the past one and half years at least four Army personnel have been killed by terrorists while they had returned home on leave. This clearly shows that the terrorists are keeping close tabs on the Army personnel. There is a major leak which is taking place as a result of which the terrorists are getting precise information, an Intelligence Bureau official told OneIndia.

The recent act looks like the handiwork of the Hizbul Mujahideen, an officer noted. He said that the Hizbul has been targeting local Army personnel and policemen. The aim is to send a message to such persons that they would pay with their lives, if they joined the Indian forces.

In June, terrorists had abducted soldier Aurangzeb at Pulwama while he was on his way home. In November 2017, terrorists abducted an Army man Irfan Ahmed Dar from Shopian and killed him. In March 2017, Lt Umar Fayaz was abducted from Shopian and killed while he was attending a wedding.