J&K: All 3 cops kidnapped by terrorists found dead in Shopian

Srinagar, Sep 21:Three Special Police Officers (SPO) who were kidnapped from south Kashmir's Shopian have been killed by terrorists.

The killings come days after Hizbul's threat to SPOs asking them to resign from their jobs.

Earlier this week, Hizbul Mujahideen terrorists had put out videos in which they had said policemen should either post their resignations online or prepare to be killed.

Earlier, at least eight people, whose relatives were working in the Jammu and Kashmir police, were abducted by terrorists from Shopian, Kulgam, Anantnag and Awantipora in August.

Hizbul Mujahideen commander Riyaz Naikoo had purportedly claimed responsibility for the abductions in a 12-minute video, issuing a three-day deadline for the release of all relatives of terrorists who were in police custody.

The August 30 abductions happened after the NIA arrested the second son of globally-wanted terrorist Syed Salahuddin, leader of the Hizbul Mujahideen group. Salahuddin's son was arrested on charges of receiving secret funds.