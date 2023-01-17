'I never take tension about such kind of films': Santoshi on 'Gandhi Godse' clash with 'Pathaan'

Kantara actress Sapthami Gowda bags The Kashmir Files maker’s next film,'The Vaccine War'

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Bengaluru, Jan 17: Sapthami Gowda, who became a household name after the phenomenal success of Rishab Shetty's Kantara has now got her big Bollywood break. She has now joined the cast of Kashmir Files maker Vivek Agnihotri next film 'The Vaccine War', the shooting of which is already in motion. She will join the cast including Vivek's wife Pallavi Joshi, who is also producing the film, Anupam Kher, Nana Patekar, and Divya Seth, among others.

Taking to micro-blogging platform, Sapthami, who plays the character of Shiva's (Rishab Shetty) love interest in 'Kantara', wrote,''I'm glad and excited to be a part of this project. Thank you @vivekagnihotri sir for this opportunity.''

Thank you @sharadasrinidhi !

Glad to be a part of this project.

Looking forward to celebrate sankranthi on the sets of vaccine war and to more learning and new beginnings ❤️🧿 https://t.co/hRBcqnRK0Q — Sapthami Gowda (@gowda_sapthami) January 13, 2023

Extending a warm welcome to the actress, the director replied to her saying: "Welcome Sapthami. Your role in #TheVaccineWar will touch many hearts."

Welcome Sapthami.

Your role in #TheVaccineWar will touch many hearts. https://t.co/aVsCGlmwgX — Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri (@vivekagnihotri) January 13, 2023

The actress is expected to join the team in the Hyderabad schedule, which is expected to begin in a couple of days.

Speaking to the Indian Express about casting Sapthami, Vivek had said that he liked her performance as Leela in Kantara and wanted her to be a part of his film.

'The Vaccine War' is based on Indian scientists and on the people who have sacrificed their days and nights for over two years to develop a vaccine against covid. It tells the side of the story of Indian scientists who survived the pressure from global manufacturers and worked at odd hours to save the lives of countrymen. The film is scheduled to release on August 15 in 11 languages, including Hindi, Kannada, English, Gujarati, Punjabi, Bhojpuri, Bengali, Marathi, Telugu, Tamil, Assamese and Urdu.

Meanwhile, Sapthami is on board Junior Rebel Star Abishek Ambareesh's next, Kaali, which is directed by cinematographer-filmmaker S Krishna. The story of 'Kaali' is about a beautiful love story set against the backdrop of the Cauvery riots which had set off a high tension war between Karnataka and Tamil Nadu. The film then follows the romance between a guy from Karnataka and a girl from Tamil Nadu. Abhishek plays Kaali, an angry young man from Mandya. Sapthami is expected to join the set of Kaali once she's done with her portions for The Vaccine War.

The actress, , made her film debut with Duniya Suri's Popcorn Monkey Tiger, as one of three heroines, got her first break as a solo lead in Rishab Shetty's Kantara. The film, which was a massive hit, collecting over Rs 400 crore at the box office, recently made it to the Oscars reminder list.

Story first published: Tuesday, January 17, 2023, 13:41 [IST]