Kangana shuts down journo asking question on Deepika's vulgar 'Pathaan' song linking with women empowerment

Deepika Padukone's vulgar song in 'Pathaan' created a controversy following its release in December.

Mumbai, Jan 21: Actress Kangana Ranaut has silenced a journalist who asked a question related to Deepika Padukone's vulgar song 'Besharam Rang' from upcoming film 'Pathaan'. The clip of her response has now gone viral.

In the viral video, a journalist is heard asking Kangana about her response to Deepika being judged over her dress and tried to connect it with women empowerment. Kangana responded to the question by telling the reporter that she would not promote Deepika's film on this platform.

"Look, I'm here to defend who can't defend themselves. Alright, she can defend herself. She has the privilege and platform and can't promote her film here. Sit down," she is apparently heard saying in the video.

Response to Kangana's Bold Reply

Fans have welcomed Kangana's response around Deepika's controversy. "Kangna is extremely smart and knows how that industry works, well handled!, [sic]" a user tweeted. Another netizen said, "Kangana Ranaut is S. Jaishankar of Bollywood." "Very blunt but message conveyed, [sic]" the third one claimed.

"Perfect example of an empowered woman. Speaks her mind, with so much ooze, [sic]" a user hailed Kagana's befitting reply.

Interestingly, Deepika has not shown courage to speak about the controversy and the entire film unit has kept itself away from giving interviews ahead of its release.

'Pathaan' Controversy

The controversy around 'Pathaan' started after the release of 'Besharam Rang' song. Deepika Padukone came under attack for the skimpy clothes and her semi-nude avatar in the track. The news hit the national headlines after Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra hinted at banning the movie.

He posted a video in which he raised his two objections against the movie. "The costumes in the song at first glance are objectionable. Actress Deepika Padukone who supports 'Tukde Tukde gang' is in the song of the film #Pathan. The costumes are highly objectionable and the song has been shot with a dirty mindset. The scenes and costumes of the songs should be corrected, otherwise, we will consider whether or not to allow the film to be released in Madhya Pradesh," Narottam Mishra wrote in a Tweet written in Hindi.

This unnecessary comments in other way garnered free publicity for 'Pathaan'.

On the other hand, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has reportedly advised his party leaders not to make unnecessary comments about movies. He said this at the two-day BJP executive meeting held recently in Delhi weeks after Bollywood actor Suniel Shetty requested Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to speak to the PM to help him to get rid of the 'Bollywood Boycott culture'.

Story first published: Saturday, January 21, 2023, 14:19 [IST]