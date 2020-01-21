JNUSU moves Delhi High Court against new hostel manual

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Jan 21: The Jawaharlal Nehru University Student Union (JNUSU) on Tuesday moved the Delhi High Court seeking a direction to quash the new Inter Hostel Administration's decision of fee hike.

"The amendments to the Hostel Manual include an increase in hostel fee, affect rights of those in reserved categories vis-a-vis allocation of hostel rooms and also reduce the representation of the JNUSU in the IHA amongst several other changes," the petition reads.

JNU protest: Students vacated admin building, will attend office, says VC; JNUSU dismisses claim

The JNUSU, in the petition, further states, "That the minutes of the impugned IHA Meeting also stated that mess services, sanitation services, room charges, amongst others category of charges will be increased by 10 per cent every Academic Year, i.e., from the Monsoon Semester."

Under the new hostel fee rules, students were supposed to pay a service charge of Rs 1,700 per month. However, this charge was later taken back by the administration. Rent for a single room has been increased from Rs 20 per month to Rs 600 per month, and for a double-sharing room from Rs 10 per month to Rs 300 per month.