JNU violence: 2 FIRs filed against Umar Khalid for ‘unlawful activities’ at Gateway of India

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Mumbai, Jan 08: The Mumbai police on Tuesday registered two FIRs against former Jawaharlal Nehru University student and activist Umar Khalid for holding protest against the violence at the JNU campus where several students and teachers were attacked by masked goons in Delhi on Sunday.

The cops have named 31 people in the FIR. The case has been registered for unlawful assembly and holding protests without permission.

The protests that started on Sunday evening by the students from various educational institutions gathered at the Gateway for India and demanded the Centre to act against assailants who left 28 people, including JNU Students' Union president Aishe Ghosh, injured.

The protest was later called off and shifted to Azad Maidan after protesters were evicted from the spot, citing sporadic traffic.

The Colaba police station FIR includes a complaint against Mehak Mirza Prabhu for holding a placard which said 'Free Kashmir' under section 153 (B) of IPC.

The second FIR at Colaba was registered against Suvarna Salve, Firoz Mithiborwala and Umar Khalid and others for illegal assembly at Gateway of India.

Two other FIRs were filed at MRA Marg police station against ABVP students for holding a protest at Hutatma Chowk while second against students who took out a march from Hutatma Chowk to Gateway of India.

Along with Umar Khalid, singer Monica Dogra, Indian actor Nandita Das, comedian Kunal Kamra and other personalities took part in the protest.

A similar protest was staged at Carter Road in Bandra by several personalities from the film fraternity to express solidarity with the JNU students. Actors like Taapsee Pannu, Dia Mirza, Ali Fazal, Richa Chaddha, Swara Bhasker Saurabh Shukla, directors Anubhav Sinha, Vishal Bhardwaj, Zoya Akhtar, Anurag Kashyap, Swanand Kirkire and various others from the television industry were part of the protest.