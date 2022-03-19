YouTube
    Japan to raise investment target in India to Rs 3.2 lakh crore over next 5 years

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Mar 19: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday India was committed to providing all possible support to Japanese companies in India.

    Representational Image

    "Progress, prosperity and partnership are the basis of India-Japan relations," PM Modi said at the India-Japan Economic Forum.

    At a joint media briefing, Modi said deepening India-Japan ties will not only benefit the two countries but will also help in encouraging peace, prosperity and stability in the Indo-Pacific region.

    Kishida said the situation in Ukraine following the Russian invasion figured in the talks and described Moscow's actions against the eastern European country as a serious matter that has shaken the basis of international norms.

    Unilateral attempts to change the status quo using force should not be allowed, he said.

    PM Modi said India and Japan understand the importance of a secure, trusted, predictable and stable energy supply and that both sides are determined to expand overall cooperation.

    The two sides inked six agreements providing for the expansion of bilateral cooperation in a range of areas, besides firming a separate clean energy partnership.

