It’s time for ‘Me Too India’ campaign: Maneka Gandhi comes out in support of Tanushree Dutta

New Delhi, Oct 2: Union Minister for Women and Child Development Maneka Gandhi on Tuesday came out in support of Tanushree Dutta, saying that "harassment of any kind will not be tolerated."

Maneka Gandhi said, "I feel we should also start something called 'Me Too India' in which any woman who has been harassed at any point can write to us and we would investigate."

She further added that the National Commission for Women has been addressing each and every sexual harassment case registered. "We were the first govt to start 'SHe Box' on social media and women who wrote to us saying they are harassed, we took action immediately," the minister said.

She recalled that Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) regime was the first government that started the 'She Box' campaign on social media where women could come and complain against the harassment they have suffered and the government took action on it.

The sexual harassment incident, involving Tanushree Dutta and Nana Patekar, returned to the public eye after the actor spoke about her ordeal in a recent interview with Zoom TV. Tanushree claimed that she was touched inappropriately by Nana Patekar during the shooting of a song sequence in 2008 film Hork Ok Pleassss.

Earlier in the day, Tanushree Dutta continued her tirade against Nana Patekar saying that she has not received any legal notice from the Bollywood veteran and rather she was sent MNS goons to threaten her.