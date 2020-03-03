  • search
    Italian tourist's wife tested positive for coronavirus at Jaipur hospital

    Jaipur, Mar 03: The wife of the Italian tourist found to have been infected with coronavirus also tested positive for the virus here on Tuesday and his samples are being sent to the National Institute of Virology in Pune for another test, an official said.

    Italian tourists wife tested positive for coronavirus at Jaipur hospital

    "The wife of the Italian tourist also developed symptoms and samples were collected. The report indicates positive signs of the virus in her. For further confirmation, we are sending her sample to the NIV, Pune," the official of the Rajasthan Health Department said.

    The Italian couple has been kept in isolation at the Jaipur's Sawai Man Singh Hospital here.

    Meanwhile, Rajasthan Health Minister Dr Raghu Sharma instructed health officials to screen all those people who had come in contact with the Italian tourist tested positive for coronavirus.

    Asking to step up vigil, the minister also asked officials to send a rapid response team of the Medical Education and Health Department to the places visited by the patient, along with 19 others from Italy.

    The team, including senior professors and epidemiologists, will inspect hotels and excursions in Jaipur, Udaipur, Jodhpur, Bikaner, Mandawa (Jhunjhunu) and Jaisalmer. Jaipur Chief Medical and Health Officer Dr Narottam Sharma said the room where the 69-year-old tourist stayed has been locked.

    "The room will be disinfected as per the procedure. The hotel authorities will be able to use it only after it is properly disinfected," Sharma said, adding that samples of the four staffers who were in touch with the tourist have also been collected for testing. The Italian tourist was tested positive for coronavirus following a test conducted at Jaipur's Sawai Man Singh Hospital.

    An earlier test conducted at the same government hospital had, however, cleared the man of the virus. Since the two reports were contradictory, the SMS Hospital sent his swab sample to the National Institute of Virology in Pune, which on Tuesday confirmed that he was infected with the virus.

