Is Wearing Mask Mandatory in India? Full List of States Where Wearing Mask is Not Compulsory

New Delhi, Apr 01: With Covid-19 cases recording a steady decline, states have now stepped forward to revoke pandemic-related curbs from April 1.

Among the major states and union territories, Maharashtra, West Bengal and Delhi said on Thursday that Covid-19 restrictions would be lifted. Some states like Tamil Nadu are, however, taking a cautious approach, and are yet to announce major relaxations.

The West Bengal government has lifted all restrictions imposed because of the pandemic but said the mask mandate will continue.

An order, dated March 31, mentioned that after a review of the pandemic situation, the state executive committee of West Bengal State Disaster Management Authority observed that the restrictions imposed can now be revoked.

The current restrictions were in force till March 31. The major curbs included night curfew and a cap on the assembly of people up to 75 per cent capacity.

Earlier this month, the Union home ministry decided to end all Covid-19 containment measures from March 31, and said there may not be any further need to invoke provisions of the Disaster Management Act for this purpose.

However, wearing of masks and maintaining social distancing norms will continue.

States and Union Territories, too, can periodically issue standard operating procedures and advisories for contain­­ment measures, vaccination and other related aspects, including following Covid-appropriate behaviour.

Story first published: Friday, April 1, 2022, 16:35 [IST]