Madrasa teachers from outside Assam instructed to appear 'from time to time' in police station: CM Himanta

Instead of Tricolour, Madrasa in UP hoists Islamic flag on Republic Day

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

The accused reiterated that as per Islam they are not allowed to hoist the national flag. They also said the celebrations of Indian festivals is also prohibited in their religion

New Delhi, Jan 27: The Uttar Pradesh police has arrested two person in Barabanki for hoisting an Islamic flag instead of India's National Flag at a Madrasa on the 74 Republic Day which was celebrated across the country on January 26, Thursday.

After hoisting the Islamic flag the men also distributed sweets. The police have filed a complaint and arrested two persons in connection with the case.

Reports said that the incident took place at Asarful Ulum Imadadiya Sakin Madrasa in the Rampur Mana area of Husainbad village in Barabanki. The accused held a Republic Day function at the Madrasa and invited students to the event. They hoisted the Islamic flag during the parade. The men also did not sing the national anthem a the event.

The residents of the village opposed the men for hoisting the Islamic flag. The accused however said that the Tricolour is not allowed to be and cannot be hoisted as per their religion. The video of the incident was shot and the police were informed about the same.

On Friday morning the police arrived at the spot and ordered the men to take down the flag. The revenue administrator Shahi Kumar Tripathi also arrived at the spot and demanded action against the accused persons. Two persons, Hafiz Mohammad Sohraab and Mohammad Tafsil Tabrez Mijammudin Rizwan were arrested by the police.

In videos, stunning Indian Air Force formation on Republic Day

The men who were arrested said that the Islamic flag was hoisted by a person named Asif who is absconding at the moment. The video was shot of the incident and made viral on the internet. Many urged Chief Minster Yogi Adityanath to take stringent action.

During the probe, accused Hafiz's son said that the Madrasa was operational for 15 years. He too reiterated that as per Islam, the Tricolour is not hoisted. He said even celebrations of national festivals is not allowed in Islam.

Additional Superintendent of Police, Akhilesh Narayan Singh confirmed the incident and said that the Muslim men had deliberately hoisted the Islamic flag at the Madrasa. Two people have been arrested and the police are hunting for the third accused.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Friday, January 27, 2023, 15:22 [IST]