    INS Ajay decommissioned after 32 years of glorious service in Indian Navy

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Sep 20: INS Ajay was decommissioned on 19 Sep 22 after rendering 32 years of glorious service to the nation. The ceremony was conducted at Naval Dockyard, Mumbai in the traditional manner, wherein the national flag, naval ensign and the decommissioning pennant of the ship were lowered for the last time at sunset, signifying the end of the ship's commissioned service.

    INS Ajay was commissioned on 24 Jan 1990 at Poti, Georgia in the erstwhile USSR and was part of the 23rd Patrol Vessel Squadron under the operational control of Flag Officer Commanding, Maharashtra Naval Area. The ship was in active naval service for more than 32 years and during her illustrious journey, she participated in several naval operations including Op Talwar during Kargil War and Op Parakram in 2001.

    INS Ajay was decommissioned on 19 Sep 22 after rendering 32 years of glorious service to the nation

    Vice Admiral Ajendra Bahadur Singh, Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Western Naval Command was the Chief Guest for the function. Vice Admiral AG Thapliyal AVSM Bar (Retd), the first Commanding Officer of the ship was the Guest of Honour.

    The ceremony was attended by over 400 personnel including Flag Officers, senior officers from Army, IAF and CG, officers and men of the commissioning crew, crew of previous commissions as well as the ships present crew and families. The Chief Guest addressed the gathering present at the ceremony, highlighting the invaluable service rendered by the ship.

    indian navy mumbai

    Story first published: Tuesday, September 20, 2022, 11:44 [IST]
