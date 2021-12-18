YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus Air Quality Index India 2021 Omicron Cases
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    India successfully tests nuclear-capable ballistic missile 'Agni Prime' off Odisha coast

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Dec 18: India on Saturday successfully testfired the nuclear-capable strategic Agni Prime missile off the coast of Odisha from Balasore. The test was carried out by DRDO at 11:06 AM.

    Agni-P is a new generation advanced variant of Agni class of missiles. It is a two-stage canisterised missile with range capability between 1,000 and 2,000 km.

    India successfully tests nuclear-capable ballistic missile Agni Prime off Odisha coast
    Image Courtesy: @DRDO_India

    This was the second test of the Agni Prime missile. The test was conducted at 11am off the APJ Abdul Kalam island in balasore.

    Talking about the launch, DRDO said telemetry, radar, electro-optical stations and downrange ships positioned along the eastern coast tracked and monitored missile trajectory and parameters. Missile followed textbook trajectory, meeting all mission objectives with the high level of accuracy

    "Agni P is a two-stage canisters solid-propellant ballistic missile with dual redundant navigation and guidance system. The second flight test has proven the reliable performance of all the advanced technologies integrated into the system," DRDO said in a statement.

    Defence Minister Rajnath Singh congratulated the DRDO for the successful flight test and expressed his happiness for the excellent performance of the system.

    More NUCLEAR MISSILE News  

    Read more about:

    nuclear missile drdo

    Story first published: Saturday, December 18, 2021, 14:58 [IST]
    Other articles published on Dec 18, 2021
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X