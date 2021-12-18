India successfully tests nuclear-capable ballistic missile 'Agni Prime' off Odisha coast

New Delhi, Dec 18: India on Saturday successfully testfired the nuclear-capable strategic Agni Prime missile off the coast of Odisha from Balasore. The test was carried out by DRDO at 11:06 AM.

Agni-P is a new generation advanced variant of Agni class of missiles. It is a two-stage canisterised missile with range capability between 1,000 and 2,000 km.

This was the second test of the Agni Prime missile. The test was conducted at 11am off the APJ Abdul Kalam island in balasore.

Talking about the launch, DRDO said telemetry, radar, electro-optical stations and downrange ships positioned along the eastern coast tracked and monitored missile trajectory and parameters. Missile followed textbook trajectory, meeting all mission objectives with the high level of accuracy

"Agni P is a two-stage canisters solid-propellant ballistic missile with dual redundant navigation and guidance system. The second flight test has proven the reliable performance of all the advanced technologies integrated into the system," DRDO said in a statement.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh congratulated the DRDO for the successful flight test and expressed his happiness for the excellent performance of the system.

