India reports 2,57,299 new COVID19 cases, 4,194 deaths

    New Delhi, May 22: India recorded new cases of coronavirus infection at over 2.57 lakh, taking the total tally of COVID-19 cases to 2,62,89,290 according to the Union Health Ministry data.

    The COVID-19 active caseload is 29,23,400. The recovery rate is 87.25 per cent, the data stated.

    A total of 2,57,299 new infections were registered in a day, while the death count increased to 2,95,525 with 4,194 daily new fatalities, the data updated at 8 am showed.

    India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.

    Saturday, May 22, 2021, 9:31 [IST]
    X