In alleged Clubhouse chat, Digvijaya Singh tells Pak journalist will consider reversing Article 370 decision

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, June 12: Congress leader Digvijaya Singh found himself in a controversy after an alleged chat was circulated in which he was heard talking about the decision of the Indian government to abrogate Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir.

In the chat on Clubhouse with a Pakistani journalist, Singh is heard saying that if the Congress comes to power at the Centre, they will reconsider the decision on Article 370.

BJP's IT Cell chief, Amit Malviya took to Twitter and said n a Club House chat, Rahul Gandhi's top aide Digvijaya Singh tells a Pakistani journalist that if Congress comes to power they will reconsider the decision of abrogating Article 370...Really? यही तो पाकिस्तान चाहता है.

Really? यही तो पाकिस्तान चाहता है… pic.twitter.com/x08yDH8JqF — Amit Malviya (@amitmalviya) June 12, 2021

When they revoked Article 370, humanity was missing as Kashmiriyat is something which is basically fundamentals of secularism because in a Muslim-majority state there was a Hindu king and both worked together. In fact, the reservation in Kashmir was given to Kashmiri pandits in government services," Singh said.

Hence the decision of revoking Article 370 and reducing the statehood of Jammu and Kashmir is very sad and the Congress party will surely have a look at this, he also said.

Article 370 was revoked in Jammu and Kashmir on August 6 2019. Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh were bifurcated into two Union Territories.