Heads of those who try to stop 'Rath Yatra' will be crushed under chariot wheels: BJP Leader

By
    New Delhi, Nov 11: Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) West Bengal Mahila Morcha president, Locket Chatterjee has landed herself in trouble by saying that those trying to stop the party's scheduled 'rath yatra' in the state "will get crushed under the wheels of the chariot''.

    Chatterjee said,''We will hold Rath Yatras to save democracy in West Bengal. Nobody can stop it and if anyone tries to stop it then they will be crushed under the wheels of the chariot.''

    Chatterjee claimed that the 'yatra' is being organised to restore democracy in the state.

    "The main purpose of the rath yatra is to restore democracy in West Bengal. We have said this earlier too that the heads of those who try to stop the 'rath yatra' will get crushed under the wheels of the chariot," Chatterjee told reporters.

    Ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP national president Amit Shah is set to kick off three 'rath yatras' - which will cover all 42 Lok Sabha constituencies in Bengal - on December 5, 7 and 9. At the conclusion of the 'yatra', the party plans to hold a massive rally in Kolkata which is likely to be addressed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

    Story first published: Sunday, November 11, 2018, 12:01 [IST]
