    Thiruvananthapuram, Oct 28: Bharatiya Janata Party Kerala chief PS Sreedharan Pillai said that the BJP is planning to a conduct a Rath Yatra to save Sabarimala.

    Speaking to media, Pillai said,''Bharatiya Janata Party has decided to continue agitation by supporting devotees of Sabarimala with various types of programmes on 30th Oct, against atrocities inflicted by state govt. Ruling party leaders are all atheist & have decided to destroy Sabarimala.''

    Kerala: BJP plans Rath Yatra in November to save Sabarimala
    Bharatiya Janata Party Kerala chief PS Sreedharan Pillai.ANI Image

    ''Over 4000 innocent people were illegally arrested/detained. So BJP will observe 1-day fast in front of DGP office in Trivandrum & march to SP office in other districts on Oct 30. 8th Nov onwards, there will be 6-days Rath Yatra from Kasargood to Sabarimala,'' he added.

    The Rath Yatra will be staged from November 8 to 13. The Yatra is planned in a way that it starts from Kasaragod Madhur temple premises and concludes in Pathanamthitta district.

    When the Rath Yatra concludes at Pathan-amthitta on November 12, it will see 50, 000 women protestors convening against the state government's ha-sty attitude in implementing the Supreme Court verdict on Sabarimala. The top court is to consider the review petitions and writ petitions on the next day.

    Story first published: Sunday, October 28, 2018, 14:57 [IST]
