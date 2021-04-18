Have urged Railways to help transport medical oxygen to MP: CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Has Madhya Pradesh extended corona curfew till April 30? CM Chouhan asks people to stay indoors

oi-Deepika S

Bhopal, Apr 18: Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Sunday asked people to stay indoors till April 30 to break the chain of rising coronavirus infection. The CM''s appeal triggered speculation that the ongoing "corona curfew", which is in force in many parts of Madhya Pradesh till April 23, maybe extended till April 30.

"It is very necessary to break the chain of the coronavirus infection in view of the rise in the cases...No one should come out of house unnecessarily till April 30," Chouhan said in a statement.

The CM also said the people should observe a "Janata curfew" in villages, localities, colonies and buildings etc during which only two to four persons should bring necessary items for others.

Chouhan appealed to people to wear a face mask and follow social distancing norms.

He said Madhya Pradesh has received about one lakh Remdesivir injections since April 8.

"A government supply of 12,000 injections is received on Sunday. The state will start receiving about 20,000 injections from April 20," he stated.

Currently, "corona curfew" is in place in several districts of Madhya Pradesh, including Bhopal and Indore, till April 23.

Besides, there is the weekend "corona curfew" in the state on Saturday and Sunday.

Meanwhile, the corona curfew will come into effect in Damoh, where the Assembly byelection was held on April 17, from 10 pm on April 19 till 6 am on April 26.

With 12,248 fresh cases on Sunday, the highest single-day spike, Madhya Pradesh''s case tally went up to 4,08,080. The death toll stood at 4,557, as per the state health department.