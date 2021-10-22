Harish Chaudhary replaces Harish Rawat as Punjab and Chandigarh in-charge with immediate effect

YouTube
    New Delhi, Oct 22: Rajasthan minister Harish Chaudhary has replaced Harish Rawat as the Punjab and Chandigarh in-charge, Congress on Friday announced.

    "Congress President has appointed Shri Harish Chaudhary as AICC General Secretary In-Charge of Punjab and Chandigarh," the statement from the party said.

    It added, "Shri Harish Rawat is being relieved from this current responsibility as AICC General Secretary In-Charge of Punjab and Chandigarh. He shall continue as member of CWC."

    Harish Rawat, who was made the in-charge of Rajasthan last year, played a key role in brokering peace between CM Charanjit Channi and Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu after the latter submitted his resignation from the post after the new council of minister took the oath.

    He played a major role in making Sidhu as the party chief despite strong opposition from the then Chief Minister Amarinder Singh,

    Notably, he was instrumental in replacing Amarinder Singh with Charanjit Channi as Punjab CM.

    Friday, October 22, 2021, 15:49 [IST]
    X