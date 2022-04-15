Happy Vishu 2022: How is Malayali New Year celebrated

Gudi Padwa 2022: Date, Timings, Puja Vidhi, Rituals, Significance, All You Need To Know

New Delhi, Apr 15: Keralites across the world are celebrating Vishu today, the festival marking the onset of spring and the harvest season. The day also marks the first day of the Malayalam month Medam.

In households, family members woke up early this morning to view "Vishukani", a ceremonial arrangement of auspicious objects like raw rice, coins, golden cucumber, cotton dhoti etc placed before the idol of Lord Krishna. It is believed that viewing such auspicious objects will bring luck and prosperity.

This is followed by a sumptuous lunch later this afternoon.

With relaxations in Covid restrictions, major temples like the Sri Krishna Temple at Guruvayoor and the Sabarimala Temple are witnessing heavy footfall of worshippers. A large number of devotees are also visiting other temples across the state.

AIR correspondent reports, with relaxations in Covid restrictions in place, thousands of worshippers are thronging the temples across Kerala, to have Vishu Darshan early this morning. The famous Guruvayoor Temple and the Sabarimala temple witnessed heavy footfall of devotees, as darshan on Vishu day is considered auspicious that will bring fortune and prosperity.

In households, family members woke up early this morning to view Vishukani, a ceremonial arrangement of auspicious objects like raw rice, kani konna flowers, golden cucumber, cotton dhoti, coins and other things.

The elders then give Vishukaineettam, a token amount to the youngsters in the family. This is followed by a sumptuous lunch in the afternoon and bursting of crackers later this evening.

Friday, April 15, 2022