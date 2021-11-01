Happy Kannada Rajyotsava 2021: Wishes, Quotes, Messages and to Share on Karnataka Formation Day

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Bengaluru, Nov 01: Karnataka Rajyotsava, also known as Karnataka Formation Day or Karnataka Day, is celebrated on 1 November of every year. This was the day in 1956 when all the Kannada language-speaking regions of South and western India were merged to form the state of Karnataka.

The Rajyotsava day is listed as a government holiday in the state of Karnataka and is celebrated by Kannadigas across the world. It is marked by the announcement and presentation of the honours list for Rajyotsava Awards by the Government of Karnataka, hoisting of the official Karnataka flag with an address from the Chief Minister and Governor of the state along with community festivals, orchestra, Kannada book releases and concerts.

On the occasion of Kannada Rajyotsva, here are Wishes, WhatsApp quotes:

Constitution gave us faith, freedom, peace and pride. So let's value the day it was created, and wish happy Rajyotsava day with a smile.

Faith in the words, pride in our souls. Let us salute the state on Rajyotsava 2021.

Freedom in mind, strength in words, pureness in our blood, pride in our souls, zeal in our hearts. Let's salute the spirit of Karnataka. Happy Rajyotsava Day!

Justice brotherhood and love, Is the song in our heart, Let's join hands on Rajyotsava Day, This land is our inseparable part!

Celebrate this great day with great pride, Happy Kannada Rajyotsava!

Story first published: Monday, November 1, 2021, 9:11 [IST]