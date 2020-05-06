  • search
    Good news: Karnataka has more number of recoveries than active cases

    By
    |

    Bengaluru, May 06: In a positive development for Karnataka, the number of coronavirus recoveries has exceded the number of active cases in the state.

    As on Wednesday, a total of 692 COVID-19 positive cases have been confirmed in the state. This includes 29 deaths and 345 discharges. While the active case stands at 306.

    Representational Image

    If numbers are anything to go by, it looks like Karnataka can breathe easy on the Covid-19 front.

    The state appears to be flattening the curve, considering the slow growth in number of cases compared with the exponential increase in cases reported elsewhere in the world.

    The data shows that the increase in the number of cases has remained on the lower side even after the testing capacity in the state was ramped up in the second half of April.

    It is important to note that, even in hotspots such as Bengaluru Urban and Mysuru district, the number of active cases is fewer than the number of COVID-19 positive patients discharged from hospitals.

    The states recovery rate stands at 49.30%. This is better than most other southern states except Kerala's (80.2%) and all-India figure of 27.45%. Mysuru with 87.5% recovery performed better than all other districts in the state.

    The state's mortality rate among those tested positive for COVID-19 virus is 4.14 percent, which is higher than the national figure of 3.24 percent.

    Read more about:

    karnataka coronavirus

    Story first published: Wednesday, May 6, 2020, 19:21 [IST]
