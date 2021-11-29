From farm laws to crypto: Full list of Bills to be introduced in Winter Session of Parliament

YouTube
    New Delhi, Nov 29: The government is set to introduce over 20 Bills in the Winter Session of Parliament that begins today. One of the most closely watched Bills would be the one to repeal the farm laws.

    The other Bill to watch out for would be the The Cryptocurrency and Refutation of official Digital Currency Bill 2021. The Bill would seek to ban all but a few private cryptocurrencies while allowing a digital currency by the Reserve Bank of India.

    A report of the Joint Committee of Parliament on the Personal Data Protection Bill 2019 will also be tabled in both Houses during the Winter Session.

    Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020, the Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020 and to amend the Essential Commodities Act, 1955.

    The Cryptocurrency and Refutation of official Digital Currency Bill 2021.

    The Assisted Reproductive Technology Regulation Bill, 2020,

    The National Institute of Pharmaceutical Education and Research (Amendment) Bill, 2021

    The Maintenance and Welfare of Parents and Senior Citizens (Amendment) Bill, 2019.

    The Banking Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2021

    The Chartered Accountants, the Cost and Works Accountants, and the Company Secretaries (Amendment) Bill, 2021

    The Insolvency and Bankruptcy (Second Amendment) Bill, 2021

    The Cantonment Bill, 2021

    The Inter-Services Organizations (Command, Control and Discipline) Bill, 2021

    The Emigration Bill, 2021

    The Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority (Amendment) Bill, 2021

    The National Dental Commission Bill, 2021

    The Indian Maritime Fisheries Bill, 2021

    The Metro Rail (Construction, Operation and Maintenance) Bill, 2021

    The National Nursing Midwifery Commission Bill, 2021

    The High Court and Supreme Court Judges (Salaries and Conditions of Service) Amendment Bill, 2021

    The Electricity (Amendment) Bill, 2021

    The Energy Conservation (Amendment) Bill, 2021

    The National Transport University Bill, 2021

    The Trafficking of Persons (Prevention, Protection and Rehabilitation) Bill, 2021

    The National Anti-Doping Bill, 2021

    The Mediation Bill, 2021

    Story first published: Monday, November 29, 2021, 8:10 [IST]
    X