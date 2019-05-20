  • search
    Former Kolkata top cop seeks indefinite extension of time to file anticipatory bail

    By
    |

    New Delhi, May 20: Former Kolkata Police Commissioner, Rajeev Kumar has moved the Supreme Court seeking indefinite extension of time to seek anticipatory bail from the trial court in connection with the chit fund scam cases.

    He told the court that the extension be granted as the lawyers in West Bengal are on strike. It may be recalled that the Supreme Court had granted him 7 days protection from arrest so that he could file an anticipatory bail plea.

    File photo of Rajeev Kumar
    File photo of Rajeev Kumar

    The CBI had told the court that it wanted custodial interrogation of Kumar, who was earlier heading West Bengal Police SIT probing chit fund scam, as there was prima facie evidence of his allegedly trying to destroy or tamper with evidence and "shield high and mighty" in the case.

    SC vacates interim protection to former Kolkata top cop

    However, Kumar's counsel had countered CBI's submissions and told a bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi that the agency wanted his custodial interrogation "just to humiliate" him and CBI should not be allowed to abuse the process of law.

    Kumar, involved in a face-off with the CBI in connection with the agency's investigation in Saradha and Rose Valley chit fund scams, was removed as Additional Director General, CID, in West Bengal for allegedly failing to control the incidents of violence in the state.

    Story first published: Monday, May 20, 2019, 11:04 [IST]
