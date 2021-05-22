Farmer unions write to PM Modi: Seek resumption of dialogue

New Delhi, May 22: The Samyukt Kisan Morcha, a platform of farmer unions wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeking resumption of dialogue to end the agitation. They however reiterated that their demand to scrap the farm laws would not change.

Mr Prime Minister, this letter is to remind you that, as the head of the government of the largest democracy in the world, the onus of resuming a serious and sincere dialogue with the farmers lies with you, the letter by the farmer unions read.

There have been 11 rounds of talks between the farmer leaders and government, but no solution has been found. The farmer leaders have rejected the offer by the government to freeze the new farm laws for 18 months, while stating that they would not settle for anything less than the scrapping of the same.

"We are writing this letter a few days before our struggle completes six months on 26th May 2021. On the same day, your government at the Centre, the most anti-farmer government that this country has seen, completes seven years in office," the letter by the farmer leaders also read.

