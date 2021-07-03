'Eye of fire': Fire rages in the middle of ocean near Mexico

Watch: Crocodile takes a stroll on the streets of this village in Karnataka

A fire on the surface of the Gulf of Mexico erupted after a gas leak from an underwater pipeline sparked a blaze. The blaze started at about 4:00 local time (09:00 GMT), 400 meters (over 1,300 feet) of the Ku-Charly oil platform, not far from the shore of the Mexican state of Campeche.

However, a video showing bright orange flames jumping out of water resembling molten lava has gone viral. Social media users have dubbed it as an "eye of fire".

It is hard to believe that this video is real. But it is. The ocean is on fire in the Gulf of Mexico after a pipeline ruptured. What you can see are ships attempting to put it out. pic.twitter.com/VRcBmLGPsg — Liam Young (@liamyoung) July 2, 2021

"It is hard to believe that this video is real. But it is. The ocean is on fire in the Gulf of Mexico after a pipeline ruptured. What you can see are ships attempting to put it out," wrote Liam Young sharing the video.

No injuries were reported and production from the project was not affected after the gas leak ignited around 5:15am local time. The fire was extinguished five hours later.

Let us take look at reactions

One of the more bizarre videos ive ever seen bit also one of the most worrying. — @180Haz (@180haz) July 2, 2021

The Gulf of Mexico is on fire and it’s 50 degrees in Canada. But sure, let’s keep pretending Capitalism isn’t the problem 🙃 — Damo 🌹 (@Damien_Hayes9) July 2, 2021

Imagine there being a massive fire in water and our solution is to pour more water onto it. — SgtMaj. Muffins (@ViceroyChicken) July 3, 2021

Story first published: Saturday, July 3, 2021, 11:44 [IST]