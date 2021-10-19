Ex-Punjab CM Amarinder Singh to launch his own political party, 'hopeful of seat arrangement' with BJP

Amit Shah's residence is new centre of anti-Dalit politics: Congress on Singh-Shah meeting

Chandigarh, Sep 22: Former Punjab Chief Minister (CM) Captain Amarinder Singh will soon announce his own party and is hopeful for a seat arrangement with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) if the farmers protest is resolved ahead of the 2022 Punjab polls.

Taking to Twitter, Singh's media advisor Raveen Thukral quoted the ex-CM as saying:

"I will not rest till I can secure the future of my people and my state. Punjab needs political stability and protection from internal & external threats. I promise my people I will do what it takes to ensure its peace and security, which is today at stake".

Punjab Cabinet opposes Centre's decision to extend BSF jurisdiction

Hopeful of a seat arrangement with BJP in 2022 Punjab polls if farmers protest is resolved in farmers' interest. Also looking at alliance with like-minded parties- Akali groups, particularly Dhindsa & Brahmpura: Raveen Thukral, media advisor to former Punjab CM Amarinder Singh

Amarinder Singh had resigned as the Punjab CM recently amid infighting in the state Congress and had called Sidhu "anti-national" and "dangerous".

Tuesday, October 19, 2021, 22:21 [IST]