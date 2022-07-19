YouTube
  • search
Trending Presidential Elections 2022 Monsoon Session Sri Lanka Crisis Web-Stories Fake News Buster Coronavirus
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Oneindia App Download

    Eknath Shinde retains Uddhav Thackeray as president while forming new national executive

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, July 19: Chief Minister of Maharashtra, Eknath Shinde who anointed himself as the chief leader of the Shiv Sena also announced a new national executive of the party comprising the rebels.

    Shinde however decided that Uddhav Thackeray would continue as the president of the party in the new national executive.

    Eknath Shinde retains Uddhav Thackeray as president while forming new national executive
    Chief Minister of Maharashtra, Eknath Shinde

    On Wednesday the Supreme Court would hear a batch of petitions filed by the Shiv Sena factions. The new move gains significance because 12 of the 19 Sena MPs have supported Shinde's move to dissolve the national executive and reconstitute it.

    Surprisingly the new move has not been rejected by Uddhav Thackeray who the rebels want to use as a mere figurehead.

    Uddhav Thackeray has been retained as the party president, but Shinde will be the chief leader. Other organisational appointments, including the appointment of Anandrao Adsul, Ramdas Kadam as the party's leaders have also been approved, a leader from the Shinde camp said. Tanaji Sawant, Gulabrao Patil, Uday Samant, former MP Shivajirao Adhalrao Patil, Yashwant Jadhav, ex-bureaucrat Vijay Nahata and actor Sharad Ponkshe have been appointed as the deputy leaders while MLA Deepak Kesarkar has been made the party's chief spokesperson.

    This move to retain Uddhav Thackeray is a clear indicator that Shinde is sticking to his guns that it has not split from the Shiv Sena, but represents the true ideology of Hindutva.

    Comments

    More MAHARASHTRA POLITICAL CRISIS News  

    Read more about:

    maharashtra political crisis eknath shinde

    Story first published: Tuesday, July 19, 2022, 8:05 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jul 19, 2022
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X