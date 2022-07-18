Maha political crisis: SC agrees to list pleas filed by Shiv Sena MLAs Of Uddhav Camp on July 20

If children can go to school at 7 am, why can’t SC begin sitting at 9 am: Justice Lalit

India

oi-Prakash KL

New Delhi, July 18: The Supreme Court on Monday agreed to list the petition of the Uddhav Thackeray-led camp challenging the initiation of disqualification proceedings against them by the Speaker, along with the other petitions related to Maharashtra's political crisis on July 20th.

Senior advocate Devadatt Kamat mentioned the matter for hearing before a bench headed by Chief Justice of India NV Ramana, which posted it along with other pending pleas coming up for hearing on July 20th, ANI reported.

The CJI-led bench, on July 11, had granted an interim relief to the Uddhav Thackeray faction MLAs by asking Maharashtra Assembly Speaker Rahul Narwekar not to proceed with the plea seeking their disqualification as sought by the Shinde group on the ground of defying party whip during the trust vote and the election of the speaker. It had asked Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for Maharashtra Governor, to inform its direction to the newly-appointed Assembly Speaker.

During the summer vacation, the top court had listed a number of petitions on Maharashtra political crisis on July 11. There are various petitions pending before the apex court filed by both the factions of Shiv Sena. Uddhav Thackeray-led faction had approached the top court challenging the Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshiyari's decision to invite Eknath Shinde to form the government and also the Speaker's election and floor test.

They had also challenged the newly appointed Maharashtra Assembly Speaker's action recognising the whip of Chief Minister Eknath Shinde group as the whip of Shiv Sena. The plea said newly-appointed Speaker has no jurisdiction to recognise whips nominated by Shinde as Uddhav Thackeray is still the head of Shiv Sena official party.

Thackeray camp's Sunil Prabhu had filed plea seeking suspension from Maharashtra Assembly of new Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and 15 rebel MLAs against whom disqualification pleas are pending. Shinde group's challenged the disqualification notices issued by the Deputy Speaker to 16 rebel MLAs as well as appointment of Ajay Choudhary as Shiv Sena Legislature Party leader, is also pending before the apex court.

On June 29, the top court gave a go ahead to the floor test in the Maharashtra Assembly on June 30. Refusing to stay the Maharashtra Governor's direction to the then Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray to prove his majority support on the floor of the House on June 30, the bench had issued notice on Prabhu's plea against floor test.

After the apex court's order, Uddhav Thackeray announced his resignation as the Chief Minister and Eknath Shinde was later sworn-in as the Chief Minister. On June 27, the top court had granted interim relief to Shinde and other rebel MLAs to file their reply on disqualification notices issued to them by Deputy Speaker by July 12. Earlier, Deputy Speaker had granted them time to file reply by June 27.