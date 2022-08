Maharashtra Cabinet expansion LIVE: Maha finally gets ministers, 18 MLAs take oath

With Cabinet expansion on cards, Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde to leave for Delhi tonight

Maharashtra cabinet expansion before Aug 15; Fadnavis likely to get Home

Maha cabinet expansion likely to take place at 11 am tomorrow

Maharashtra cabinet expansion today: Home dept likely for Fadnavis; Rebels to get berths

India

oi-Deepika S

Mumbai, Aug 09: The much-awaited expansion of the Eknath Shinde-led Maharashtra cabinet is currently taking place in Raj Bhawan.

The second phase of expansion will be held later.

Maharashtra cabinet expansion today: Home dept likely for Fadnavis; Rebels to get berths

Maharashtra Cabinet Expansion LIVE Updates: