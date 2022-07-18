Uddhav led-Shiv Sena sacks several leaders for anti-party activities

YouTube
    Mumbai, July 18: The Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena has sacked senior leader Ramdas Kadam and former MP Anandrao Adsul for anti-party activities. But the leaders are being picked immediately by Eknath Shinde, who has claimed that his faction is the "real" Shiv Sena.

    Uddhav Thackeray
    File photo of Uddhav Thackeray

    Uddhav camp has so far sacked former minister Vijay Shivtare, MLA Santosh Bangar and Naresh Mhaske as zilla pramukh (district chief) for Thane.

    Kadam had served as the state environment minister in the BJP-Sena government in the state (2014-19).

    He was not given any ministerial post when the Thackeray-led Maha Vikas Aghadi was in power (from November 2019 to June 2022) and was apparently sulking.

    He was even denied another term as member of the state Legislative Council last year.

    Meanwhile, the Supreme Court on Monday agreed to list the petition of the Uddhav Thackeray-led camp challenging the initiation of disqualification proceedings against them by the Speaker, along with the other petitions related to Maharashtra's political crisis on July 20th.

    SC to hear on July 20 pleas pertaining to Maharashtra political crisisSC to hear on July 20 pleas pertaining to Maharashtra political crisis

    Thackeray camp's Sunil Prabhu had filed plea seeking suspension from Maharashtra Assembly of new Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and 15 rebel MLAs against whom disqualification pleas are pending.

    Shinde group's challenged the disqualification notices issued by the Deputy Speaker to 16 rebel MLAs as well as appointment of Ajay Choudhary as Shiv Sena Legislature Party leader, is also pending before the apex court.

    Last month, Sena MLA Eknath Shinde rebelled against the party along with 39 legislators.
    Ramdas Kadam's son Yogesh Kadam, the MLA from Dapoli in Ratnagiri district, had also joined the Shinde camp.

    Shinde was on 30 June sworn in as the chief minister and BJP's Devendra Fadnavis had taken oath as his deputy.

    More UDDHAV THACKERAY News  

    Read more about:

    uddhav thackeray maharashtra political crisis

    Story first published: Monday, July 18, 2022, 18:59 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jul 18, 2022
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    X