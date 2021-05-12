Just to hide your failure, you are after people, job of govt not like a terrorist: Delhi HC

Dr. Reddy’s inks deal for Covid-19 treatment drug Baricitinib

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, May 12: Dr Reddy's Laboratories on Tuesday said it has inked a licensing pact with Eli Lilly and Company to produce Baricitinib in the country for treatment of Covid-19.

The Hyderabad-based firm said it has entered into a royalty-free, non-exclusive voluntary licensing agreement with Eli Lilly and Company for the manufacture and commercialisation of the drug in India.

Baricitinib has received restricted emergency use approval from the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) for use in combination with remdesivir for the treatment of suspected or laboratory-confirmed Covid-19 in hospitalised adults requiring supplemental oxygen, invasive mechanical ventilation, or extracorporeal membrane oxygenation (ECMO).

Centre says states can only procure 20 million COVID-19 vaccines in May

This partnership comes at a critical juncture in the fight against the pandemic in India, and adds to the company's existing range of Covid-19 therapeutics covering the full spectrum from mild to moderate and severe conditions of the disease, and a vaccine, Dr Reddy's noted.

"From the start, we have been determined to explore every possible avenue against Covid-19. Our collaboration with Lilly will help us make yet another treatment option available to patients in India," Dr Reddy's Laboratories CEO (API and Services) Deepak Sapra said.

On May 10, Eli Lilly and Company had announced voluntary licensing agreements with Sun Pharma, Cipla and Lupin to expedite availability of its arthritis drug Baricitinib for treatment of Covid-19 patients in India

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Wednesday, May 12, 2021, 9:52 [IST]