    Disrespectful, sexist: Shashi Tharoor trolled for selfie with 6 women MPs with 'attractive place' tweet

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Nov 29: Senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor on Monday found himself at the receiving end of criticisms after he posted a selfie with six women MPs and called the Lok Sabha an "attractive place" to work.

    Shashi Tharoor

    "Who says the Lok Sabha isn't an attractive place to work? With six of my fellow MPs this morning (sic)," Tharoor captioned the picture.

    Shashi Tharoor was surrounded by Supriya Sule, Preneet Kaur, Thamizhachi Thangapandian, Mimi Chakraborty, Nusrat Jahan Ruhi and Jyothimani.

    However, the image did not go well with the netizens as they accusing him of sexism.

    Tharoor got support from TMC's Mahua Moitra.

    "You are demeaning their contribution in parliament and politics by making them an object of attraction. Stop objectifying women in parliament", tweeted National Commission for Women chairperson Rekha Sharma.

    "Incredible that someone, as exposed to equality discourse, as @ShashiTharoor would attempt to reduce elected political leaders to their looks, and centre himself in the comment to boot. This is 2021, folks, " tweeted Karuna Nandy, a Supreme Court advocate.

    Responding to Nandy's tweet, badminton player and Arjuna awardee Jwala Gutta tweeted, "not really Karuna. I think we need to take a few things in a lighter note..and not see everything with a magnifying glass..And this was a compliment to all the women in the Parliament which is generally stereotyped!! just my opinion."

    Commenting on Tharoor's remark, a Twitter user said, "women in the Lok Sabha are not decorative items meant to make your workspace 'attractive'. They are parliamentarians and you are being disrespectful and sexist."

    No man seems to be beyond casual everyday sexism, another netizen said.

    After the online backlash, Tharoor tweeted, "the whole selfie thing was done (at the women MPs' initiative) in great good humour & it was they who asked me to tweet it in the same spirit."

    "I am sorry some people are offended but I was happy to be roped into this show of workplace camaraderie. That's all this is," the MP from Thiruvananthapuram said.

