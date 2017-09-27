Dileep to remain in jail until October 3 as Kerala High court defers order on bail plea

The Kerala High Court on Wednesday deferred its order over actor Dileep's bail petition. Dileep will now continue to be in the Aluva jail until October 3. This is the fifth time that the actor, accused of conspiracy in the infamous actress molestation case, has approached the court seeking bail.

After two days of hearing arguments on the petition, the court deferred its verdict to next Tuesday. The defense completed its arguments on Tuesday while the prosecution concluded it on Wednesday. The prosecution urged the court not to grant bail to Dileep, an influential man in the state before the investigating authorities find the mobile phone, a crucial piece of evidence in the case, which was used to film the actress in February when she was abducted.

Dileep was arrested in July earlier this year and has spent more than two months in jail after being accused of hiring prime accused Pulsar Suni to abduct the actress. Dileep has approached the magistrate court twice and the Kerala High Court twice seeking bail earlier. His bail pleas have been rejected four times before.

This is Dileep's last chance to seek bail before the Special Investigating Team files its chargesheet in the case.

OneIndia News