YouTube
  • search
Trending Fake News Buster Coronavirus IPL 2022 Elections 2022 Ramadan Time Table 2022
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Kerala actress sexual assault case: Key accused gets bail

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Kochi, Apr 4: The Kerala High Court on Monday granted bail to one of the prime accused in the actress' assault case in which Mollywood actor Dileep is also an accused.

    Kerala actress sexual assault case: Key accused gets bail

    Last week, the High Court had denied bail to Sunil N S also known as 'Pulsar Suni', who is the main accused in the case.

    The actress-victim, who has worked in Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam films, was abducted and allegedly molested in her car for two hours by some persons who had forced their way into the vehicle on the night of February 17, 2017 and later escaped in a busy area.

    The entire act was filmed by those persons to blackmail the actress.

    There are 10 accused in the 2017 case and police have arrested seven. Dileep was arrested subsequently and released on bail.

    More KERALA News  

    Read more about:

    kerala dileep

    Story first published: Monday, April 4, 2022, 13:04 [IST]
    Other articles published on Apr 4, 2022
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X