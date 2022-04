Kerala actress sexual assault case: Key accused gets bail

Converted to Islam and sold: How radicals are trapping gullible women in Kerala

oi-Prakash KL

Kochi, Apr 4: The Kerala High Court on Monday granted bail to one of the prime accused in the actress' assault case in which Mollywood actor Dileep is also an accused.

Last week, the High Court had denied bail to Sunil N S also known as 'Pulsar Suni', who is the main accused in the case.

The actress-victim, who has worked in Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam films, was abducted and allegedly molested in her car for two hours by some persons who had forced their way into the vehicle on the night of February 17, 2017 and later escaped in a busy area.

The entire act was filmed by those persons to blackmail the actress.

There are 10 accused in the 2017 case and police have arrested seven. Dileep was arrested subsequently and released on bail.

Story first published: Monday, April 4, 2022, 13:04 [IST]