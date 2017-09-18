Actress molestation case: Dileep's bail plea rejected for the fourth time

The Angamaly judicial magistrate court on Monday rejected actor Dileep's bail plea for the fourth time. The actor has been charged with conspiracy in the February 17 actress molestation case.

The court rejected Dileep's plea seeking bail on the grounds of being accused merely of conspiracy. Dileep's advocate told the courts that it had been almost 60 days since the actor's arrest and investigations in the case had concluded. The Kerala High Court too has rejected Dileep's bail plea twice in the past forcing the actor to remain in custody at the Aluva sub-jail.

Dileep is accused of hiring Pulsar Suni, the prime accused in the case, to abduct the actress. The police have accused Dileep of conspiracy and masterminding the attack. Dileep, in almost 60 days, has been allowed to step out of jail for one day in September for a family event.

Meanwhile, the Kerala High Court deferred a plea by Dileep's wife and actor Kavya Madhavan seeking anticipatory bail in the same case to next week. The court will decide on the bail after the prosecution files a report. Kavya Madhavan had approached the Kerala High Court seeking bail alleging that there was an attempt to make her an accused in the case.

OneIndia News