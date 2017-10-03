Actress abduction case: After 85 days, Kerala HC grants bail to actor Dileep

Actor Dileep has been granted bail by Kerala High Court on Tuesday in connection with Malayalam actress molestation and abduction case.

The actor has to present two bail witnesses, and also submit Rs 2 lakhs as bond. He has to surrender his passport as well.

Another condition was that he should not tamper with evidence and appear before investigating officers as and when required.

Justice Sunil Thomas concluded the hearing on the third bail application filed by the actor before the court on September 27.

Dileep had been lodged in the Aluva sub-jail ever since his arrest in the case on July 10.

The police have claimed that the conspiracy to abduct and assault the actress in a moving car and film the act was hatched by Dileep.

Six persons, including prime accused 'Pulsar' Suni, were arrested in connection with the actress abduction case.

The actress, who has worked in Tamil and Telugu films, was abducted and allegedly molested inside her car for two hours by the accused, who had forced their way into the vehicle on February 17 night and later escaped in a busy area.

