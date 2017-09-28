Magistrate court extends actor Dileep's custody until October 12

The custody of Malayalam actor Dileep was extended till October 12 by the judicial magistrate court in Angamaly on Thursday. The actor's bail petition - the fifth- is currently pending before the Kerala High Court.

Actor Dileep, accused of conspiring with prime accused Pulsar Suni in the February 2017 actress molestation case, was produced before the lower court via video conferencing. The actor's bail petition has been rejected by the same court twice in the past. While he tried his luck with the Kerala High Court, no respite has come his way so far.

On Wednesday, the Kerala High Court deferred its order on the actor's fifth bail petition compelling him to stay in jail until October 3. A day later, the lower court has extended his custody till 12. If Dileep is not granted bail by the High Court on October 3, he will have to complete more than three months in jail.

The Special Investigation Team probing the high-profile case is also expected to file its charge sheet naming Dileep as an accused, a plotter, in the case. Dileep's superstar status is proving to be a hindrance. A host of actors visiting Dileep has only made the prosecution's case strong over the argument that Dileep is an influential person who has the ability to adversely impact the probe if allowed to go free on bail.

OneIndia News