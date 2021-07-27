Dholavira, a Harappan era city inscribed on UNESCO World Heritage List

Even by 2030, one in four children in Pakistan will remain uneducated, says a UNESCO report

New Delhi, July 27: The Harappan city, Dholavira which is in Gujarat has been inscribed in the UNESCO's world heritage sites.

BREAKING! Dholavira: A Harappan City, in #India, just inscribed on the @UNESCO

#WorldHeritage List. Congratulations, UNESCO said in a tweet.

"Another feather in India's cap as we now enter Super-40 club for World Heritage Site inscription. Since 2014, India has added 10 new World Heritage sites," Union Tourism Minister said on Twitter.

UNESCO said that the ancient city of Dholavira is one of the most remarkable and well preserved urban settlements in South Asia dating from the 3rd to mid 2nd millennium BCE.

The site was discovered in 1968 and has unique characteristics such as its water management, multi-layered defensive mechanisms, extensive use of stone in construction and special burial structures.

Telangana’s 13th century Ramappa temple conferred UNESCO heritage tag

The ongoing 44th session of the World Heritage Committee of the UNESCO has already given India a new world heritage site in the form of the Rudreswara/ Ramappa Temple in Telangana, which dates back to the 13th century.

Gujarat so far has three world heritage sites - Champaner near Pavagadh, Rani ki Vav in Patan and the historic city of Ahmedabad.

This session of the World Heritage Committee is being chaired from Fuzhou in China and is being held online. It started on July 16 and will end on July 31.

The 44th session ombines current work, and issues left outstanding since last year, when the annual meeting was postponed due to COVID-19.

"It gives immense pride to share with my fellow Indians that #Dholavira is now the 40th treasure in India to be given @UNESCO's World Heritage Inscription. Another feather in India's cap as we now enter the Super-40 club for World Heritage Site inscriptions," Culture Minister G Kishan Reddy said in a tweet.

Today is a proud day for India, especially for the people of Gujarat, he said.

